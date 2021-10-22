scorecardresearch
Friday, October 22, 2021
Maharashtra TET 2021 deferred, exam to be held in November

Candidates should note that they will have to download the fresh admit card that would soon be available on the official website at mahatet.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
October 22, 2021 4:01:34 pm
maharashtra tet 2021, maha tet 2021, mahatet in, maharastra tet 2021 postponed, maha tet postponed to november 21, maha tet 2021 exam date, maharashtrat tet 2021 exam date, maharashtra tet 2021 examMaharashtra (TET) is now scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2021. File.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has rescheduled the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021. Maharashtra (TET) is now scheduled to be conducted on November 21, 2021. The official notice regarding the deferment of the exam is available on the website, mahatet.in.

According to the official notice, Maharashtra TET 2021 has been postponed due to the Deglur-Biloli Vidhan Sabha Constituency by-elections. The election would take place in the last week of October. The admit cards for Maharashtra TET 2021 were already released on the official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to download the fresh admit card that would be available on the official website. Candidates would be able to download the admit card on the official website at mahatet.in. In order to download the admit card, candidates will have to log in with their login id and password.

Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card and carry it to the examination hall. Along with the admit card, candidates should also carry their id proof to the examination hall.

The eligibility test comprises two papers – Paper I for classes 1-5 and Paper II for classes 6-8. Paper I covers English, Marathi, Mathematics, Campus Study, Environmental Studies and Child Psychology and Pedagogy. Similarly, Paper-II covers English, Marathi, Child Psychology and Pedagogy, Mathematics, and Social Science.

