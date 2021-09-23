Maharashtra SET 2021: Check exam pattern, important topics to revise 

The Savitribhai Phule Pune University state agency is all set to conduct the Maharashtra SET 2021 examination on September 26, 2021. Candidates after successfully qualifying for the examination will be eligible to apply for the post of Assistant Professors in the universities and colleges of Maharashtra.

Candidates can now download the Maharashtra SET admit card from setexam.unipune.ac.in. With less than four days left for Maharashtra SET 2021, candidates are going through the last stage of preparation, here are a few tips to boost the preparation.

Maharashtra SET syllabus 2021 comprises two papers namely I and II. Both the papers consist of objective-type questions and will be held on the same day of examination over two separate sessions without any break. Paper I, which will be conducted during the first session of the examination, will comprise of 50 compulsory MCQs.

Each question will carry two marks and the paper will be held for a duration of one hour. Similarly, Paper II of Maharashtra SET 2021 will be conducted in the second session during which candidates have to answer 100 compulsory MCQs. Each question will carry two marks and the paper will be held for a duration of two hours. However, there is no negative marking in the Maharashtra SET 2021 exam.

Since Paper II is subject-specific and quite vast, experts advise studying for this paper during the morning time and preparing for Paper I during the evening time. Paper I is common to all candidates irrespective of their postgraduate specialisation.

This paper comprises teaching ability and research aptitude. Hence, it is essential to have the concepts clear on every type of question. The only way to get good marks in this paper is to practice the questions thoroughly. A pro tip in this regard would be to engage with mind games or puzzles to understand the underlying concepts behind these questions.

With no negative marking, candidates should try answering all the Maharashtra SET 2021 questions. For this, one needs to develop an approach to intelligently assess the questions. However, if one has even the slightest knowledge of a topic, then without thinking twice, they can mark their answers. For some reference, take a look at the Maharashtra SET Previous Year Question Paper.

For formula-based subjects such as mathematics, chemistry, physics, etc. one needs to be thorough with all the formulas. A good way to do this is to revise the formula charts every day for at least 10 minutes. Paste the formula sheet on the wall or anywhere so that it becomes easy to recall them as and when needed. This can help one to get a good Maharashtra SET 2021 Result. Also, to have an idea of the tentative cut-off, refer to the previous year cut-offs of Maharashtra SET.

Go through the recommended books for Paper I and by publishers like Oxford, Pearson, Arihant, etc on a daily basis. Do not go line by line but revise only the important and highlighted portions. For Paper II, the preparation and revision strategies may vary depending on the subject selected by the candidate. However, whatever the subject is, it is advisable to prepare short notes for the important topics and go through them daily.

This suggestion can also come in handy during the last two days before the Maharashtra SET 2021 examination. But, after the Maharashtra SET 2021 exam is complete, do not forget to go through the Maharashtra SET 2021 answer key.