Maharashtra Police recruitment begins for 1,847 posts: Check eligibility, how to apply

Maharashtra Police recruitment: The Maharashtra State Police has invited applications for the post of constable in the Home department, district and railway police constable driver and SRPF armed police constable. A total of 1,847 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official websites, mahapariksha.gov.in or mahapolice.gov.in. The application process is on and will remain active till December 22.

Maharashtra Police recruitment: Eligibility

Age: To be eligible for the job of a police constable, driver, candidates will have to attain the age of 18, the upper age limit is capped at 28 years. For SRPF posts, the age bracket is 18-25 years. For all posts, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Education: Applicant should have cleared class 12 level education in order to apply.

Maharashtra Police recruitment: How to apply

Candidates need to register at the official website, mahapariksha.gov.in before the deadline. Candidates will have to log-in using registration number and fill the form and upload required documents including education qualification, work experience, residence proof, age proof, valid identity card and pass post-sized image.

Maharashtra Police recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 450 as their application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350. No application will be accepted without an application form, the last date to pay fee is also December 22.

