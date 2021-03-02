Maharashtra MPSC state service prelims hall ticket 2021 released, here’s how to download

March 2, 2021 6:21:47 pm
MPSC state service prelims hall ticket 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission today released the hall ticket for the state service prelims examination. The admit card is available to download at the website- mpsc.gov.in. The prelims exam will be held on March 14.
MPSC prelims hall ticket 2021: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- mpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘state service prelims exam’
Step 3: In the new page, enter login credentials
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
The recruitment exams held to fill up 200 posts in various departments.
