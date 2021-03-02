scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Maharashtra MPSC state service prelims hall ticket 2021 released, here’s how to download

MPSC state service prelims hall ticket 2021: The admit card is available to download at the website- mpsc.gov.in. The prelims exam will be held on March 14

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2021 6:21:47 pm
MPSC-1200Download MPSC state service prelims hall ticket at mpsc.gov.in. Representational image/ file

MPSC state service prelims hall ticket 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission today released the hall ticket for the state service prelims examination. The admit card is available to download at the website- mpsc.gov.in. The prelims exam will be held on March 14.

MPSC prelims hall ticket 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘state service prelims exam’

Step 3: In the new page, enter login credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exams held to fill up 200 posts in various departments.

