Maharashtra MPSC prelims result 2019 declared for grade B assistant section officer posts

MPSC prelims result 2019: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results of preliminary examinations for recruitment of assistnat section officers. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- mpsc.gov.in.

A total of 768 candidates have qualified State Tax Inspector exam and 533 candidates have qualified in Assistant Section Officer exams 2018. The cut-off marks for the general category candidates is 57, while 51 for the female candidates.

How to check MPSC prelims result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of mpsc, mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf with roll number of the qualified candidtes will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

MPSC chairman Chandrashekhar Oak told The Indian Express, “Instructions were very clear, which were even printed on the admit card. They were asked to report at 8.30 am. The second entry was at 9 am and then 9.30 am. If someone doesn’t reach on time, what is to be done? Is it not the responsibility of the candidate to ensure he reaches on time? If others (students) can follow rules, why can’t they?”

