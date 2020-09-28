Maharashtra MPSC prelims hall ticket released, here’s how to download

MPSC 2020: Download admit card at mpsc.gov.in . Representational image

Maharashtra MPSC prelims hall ticket 2020: The hall ticket for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) prelims exam has been released. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- mpsc.gov.in. The Subordinate Services (prelims) group B will be held on October 11.

The prelims was earlier scheduled on May 3, but was postponed due to COVID-19 situations.

MPSC prelims hall ticket 2020: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC- mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link- Subordinate Services (prelims) group B exams

Step 3: In the new window, click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 4: Enter your application ID and the text in the image provided

Step 5: Click on ‘Show’

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Due to the pandemic, the recruitment exams for directed appointee probationary police personnel of the rank Deputy Superintendent/Assistant Police Commissioners was held in July in open book mode. The exams for other posts will be held soon.

