Maharashtra MPSC prelims hall ticket released, here’s how to download

Maharashtra MPSC prelims hall ticket 2020: The hall ticket for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) prelims exam has been released. The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- mpsc.gov.in. The Subordinate Services (prelims) group B will be held on October 11.
The prelims was earlier scheduled on May 3, but was postponed due to COVID-19 situations.
MPSC prelims hall ticket 2020: How to download
Step 1: Go to the official website of MPSC- mpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link- Subordinate Services (prelims) group B exams
READ | Hiring in Indian Air Force, SSB, UPPSC: Here’s how to apply
Step 3: In the new window, click on the ‘download admit card’ link
Step 4: Enter your application ID and the text in the image provided
IN VIDEO | How many govt jobs are available in India?
Step 5: Click on ‘Show’
Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.
READ | Govt job aspirants stuck in coaching cities, switch to digital preparation
Due to the pandemic, the recruitment exams for directed appointee probationary police personnel of the rank Deputy Superintendent/Assistant Police Commissioners was held in July in open book mode. The exams for other posts will be held soon.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.