Maharashtra: MPSC exams postponed until further notice

Around 2.5 lakh students appear for MPSC examinations every year. (Representational)

The state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to postpone all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) till further notice in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Due to the COVID crisis, all examinations of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) stand postponed till a further date. The revised schedule will be announced in due course,” tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to schedule,the MPSC preliminary exam – to fill 200 posts in various departments – was initially supposed to be held on April 5 but was postponed to September 13.

However, with the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is scheduled for September 13, clashing with the MPSC, the exam was rescheduled again to September 20. Now, the government has decided to reschedule all MPSC examinations until further notice.

The Cabinet also decided to waive the annual road tax payable by transporters and commercial vehicle owners for six months starting from April 1.

In another decision, the government approved the proposal of extending the subsidy scheme for skimmed milk powder till October.

