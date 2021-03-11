Maharashtra MPSC exams postponed further amid Covid-19 surge

Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants hold protest in Pune after the exam was postponed, in view of rising Covid-19 cases. Express Photo By Pavan Khengre

MPSC exams: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) state service prelims examination has been postponed further. The commission in its notification on March 11 mentioned that the exam which was scheduled on March 14 was postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The MPSC exams were scheduled for March 2020. Due to Covid-19 it was postponed, and the next date was announced as October 2020. However, it was again postponed and rescheduled for March 14.

Meanwhile, the government’s decision drawn criticism from students, politicians affront. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “If 72 hours before the exam the government postpones it, what will be the impact on thousands of students who have been preparing for a couple of years? It is insensitive.”

Urging the government to withdraw the decision immediately and hold the exams as per schedule, Fadnavis said the government cannot use the Covid pretext repeatedly. Instead, it should ensure that the exams take place without causing inconvenience to students.

The recruitment exams held to fill up 200 posts in various departments.