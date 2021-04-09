scorecardresearch
Friday, April 09, 2021
Maharashtra MPSC exam postponed amid spike in Covid-19 cases

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
April 9, 2021 8:03:42 pm
The MPSC was scheduled on April 11.

The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11 in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken in an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior officials.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held.

