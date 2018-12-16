Toggle Menu
Mahanadi Coalfield Limited MCL recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 370 posts, online registration process begins December 20https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/mahanadi-coalfield-limited-mcl-recruitment-2018-vacancies-for-370-posts-online-registration-process-begins-december-20-5496134/

Mahanadi Coalfield Limited MCL recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 370 posts, online registration process begins December 20

MCL recruitment 2018: The online registration process will begin on December 20, and the candidates can apply through the official website, mahanadicoal.in, on or before January 10, 2019

Mahanadi Coalfield Limited vacancies, Mahanadi Coalfield Limited jobs, MCL vacancies, MCL vacant posts
MCL recruitment 2018: The online registration process will begin on December 20

MCL recruitment 2018: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for 370 vacant posts. The vacancies are available for the posts of Junior Overman, Mining Sardar, and Deputy Surveyor.

The online registration process will begin on December 20, and the candidates can apply through the official website, mahanadicoal.in, on or before January 10, 2019.

MCL recruitment 2018:  Vacancy details

Total posts: 370

Vacant posts:

Junior Overman, Mining Sirdar and Deputy Surveyor

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 30 years as on January 10, 2019. The candidates belong to SC, ST category will get an age relaxation of five years, three years for OBC candidates.

How to apply:

The interested, eligible candidates can apply through the official website, mahanadicoal.in, on or before January 10, 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018Railway JobsBank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android