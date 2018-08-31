MAHADISCOM recruitment 2018: Graduate/ Engineer trainees wanted, stipend Rs 22,000 per month

MAHADISCOM recruitment 2018: The last date for online registration is September 17. The last date for online registration is September 17.

MAHADISCOM recruitment 2018: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainee and Diploma Engineer Trainee for a period of one year. After the completion of training, candidates will be given posts of Assistant Engineer (Dist.) and Junior Engineer (Dist.). The selection will be done on the basis of an online test. No interview will be conducted for the same. The online test will be in English except test of Marathi language.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 401

Designation

Graduate Engineer Trainee: 63

Diploma Engineer Trainee: 338

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Graduate Engineer Trainee: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering/ technology.

Diploma Engineer Trainee: The aspirant should be holding a diploma in electrical engineering.

Age limit:

Graduate Engineer Trainee: The age of the candidates should not exceed 35 years.

Diploma Engineer Trainee: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Stipend

Graduate Engineer Trainee: The stipend offered is Rs 22,000 per month.

Diploma Engineer Trainee: The stipend offered is Rs 18,000 per month.

How to apply

Those willing to apply mat do so at the official website — mahadiscom.in

Important dates

Last date for online registration: September 17

Online examination: October

