MAHADISCOM recruitment 2018: Apply for 164 posts at mahadiscom.in, online registration begins today

MAHADISCOM recruitment 2018: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of Mahavitaran. The online application process begins on Tuesday, October 16, candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, mahadiscom.in, till November 6.

There are 164 vacancies, and the candidates desired to have an experience of (3-9) years to apply for the posts.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 164

Post wise vacancy details:

Executive Engineer (DIST): 37

Additional Executive Engineer (DIST): 37

Deputy Executive Engineer (DIST): 90

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Executive Engineer (DIST): The candidates should possess 9 years of working experience with five years in area of Power distribution as Additional Executive Engineer and Deputy Executive Engineer or 2 years experience as Additional Executive Engineer.

Additional Executive Engineer (DIST): The candidates should possess 7 years of working experience in Power Distribution sector.

Deputy Executive Engineer (DIST): The candidates should have 3 years of experience in Power Distribution sector.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 40 years. For the post of Deputy Executive Engineer (Dist.), the candidates’ age should not be above 35 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration highest of Rs 68,295. For post wise various pay scale, please check the official notification.

Application fees:

The general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while Rs 250 for the reserved category candidates.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 16

Last date to apply online: November 6

How to apply:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, mahadiscom.in on or before November 6, 2018.

