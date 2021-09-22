MAHA TET 2021 revised exam date released, check details here

The Maharashtra State Council of Teaching has released the new exam date for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2021. The exam will be held on October 31, 2021. Earlies the exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 10. Candidates can check the notification on the official website – mahatet.in

As per the released schedule, the admit card will be available between October 14 to October 31. The MAHA TET paper comprises 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates are allowed 90 minutes to solve the entire paper. For each correct answer, candidates are awarded 1 mark and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The eligibility test comprises two papers – Paper I for classes 1-5 and Paper II for classes 6-8. Paper I covers English, Marathi, Mathematics, Campus Study, Environmental Studies and Child Psychology and Pedagogy. Similarly, Paper-II covers English, Marathi, Child Psychology and Pedagogy, Mathematics, and Social Science.

The candidates who will clear the teacher eligibility test (TET) will be appointed as teacher in the states of Maharashtra. Those who clear paper I will be eligible to apply for class 1 to 5 and those who clear paper II will be allowed to register for teaching class 6 to 9.