MAHA TET 2021 tomorrow: Check exam pattern and marking scheme 

The Maharashtra State Council of examination will conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or MAHA TET 2021 exam on November 21. This examination is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates who will be recruited as teachers in the state.

It is a two-level examination – the first paper, Paper I, is for those candidates who intend to teach primary classes from 1 to 5. Similarly, Paper II is for those who desire to teach the upper primary classes from 6 to 8.

According to the MAHA TET syllabus 2021, Paper I has five subjects namely child development and pedagogy, language I, language II, mathematics, and environmental studies. Each subject has 30 questions carrying 30 marks.

Paper II will have four subjects out of which three are child development and pedagogy, language I, and language II. The fourth subject is choice-based as candidates will either have to take mathematics and science or social studies. The first three subjects of Paper II have 30 questions totaling 30 marks while the fourth subject has 60 questions for 60 marks.

Hence, each MAHA TET 2021 paper will have a total of 150 marks. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded however there is no negative marking for the incorrect ones. Candidates will get a duration of 90 minutes for the exam. With less than two days left, candidates should accelerate their preparation and revise the important sections that they have studied so far. One can also refer to the MAHA TET previous year question papers to analyze the overall examination pattern.

The State Council has already released the MAHA TET admit card 2021 on its official website mahatet.in. Candidates who are yet to download the hall tickets must do so at the earliest. They will have to use their TET registration ID and password to download the admit cards. The admit cards will be available till the examination day.

Soon after the examination is complete, various private and coaching websites will release the MAHA TET answer key 2021 for both papers. Candidates who will qualify for the examination based on their MAHA TET result 2021 must note that the certificate will now hold a lifetime validity.