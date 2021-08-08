MAHA TET 2021 on October 10: Here are tips and tricks to clear the exam

The Maharashtra State Council of Teaching is all set to conduct the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2021 on October 10, 2021. Registration for the same has already begun on the official website mahatet.in.

Candidates can complete the MAHATET 2021 application form latest by August 25, 2021. As per the official notification, MAHATET 2021 admit cards are likely to be released on September 25, 2021. Now, with just two months left for the eligibility test, here is a detailed study plan along with tips and tricks to ace the exam.

Candidates wishing to appear for MAHATET 2021 must have a clear strategy and plan of action to ace the exam. Just like other competitive exams, this state eligibility test is also a tough nut to crack unless a candidate has worked hard and is adequately prepared.

Firstly, one must be aware of the MAHATET 2021 syllabus and paper pattern. The paper comprises 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates are allowed 90 minutes to solve the entire paper. For each correct answer, candidates are awarded 1 mark and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The eligibility test comprises two papers – Paper I for classes 1-5 and Paper II for classes 6-8. Paper I covers English, Marathi, Mathematics, Campus Study, Environmental Studies and Child Psychology and Pedagogy. Similarly, Paper-II covers English, Marathi, Child Psychology and Pedagogy, Mathematics, and Social Science.

After understanding the syllabus, the next step is to refer to the right study material. Using the right reference books can help improve the knowledge base of a candidate. Furthermore, such books have a bunch of questions, similar to the ones asked in the eligibility test.

MAHATET 2021 exam covers a number of different subjects and hence, referring to the right study material is of paramount importance. Some of the books that candidates can refer to are Chhaya Maharashtra Primary TET Challenger in English, ET Paper 1 & 2 – Sampurna Margadarshk Marathi MH-TET, Fastrack Maths (MPSC, TET-CET), Upper Primary Tet Social Studies/Social Science | 3200 MCQ, TET Environmental Studies, etc.

(These are just a few recommendations to help candidates get their desired MAHATET 2021 result. However, they are advised to not restrict themselves to these books. They may choose to follow other relevant books, depending on their preferences.)

Apart from using the right study material, candidates must improve their grasp on languages. This is not only useful to ace the MAHATET 2021 exam but also help in communicating with students. Candidates must make it a point to read English and Marathi newspapers on alternate days, if not every day. Newspapers like the Times of India, Hindustan Times, Lokmat, and Maharashtra Times can be useful in improving language skills.

MAHATET 2021 exam covers a vast syllabus. There’s a lot to learn, understand and remember. – from grammar rules in languages to formulae in Mathematics. To learn this vast portion, mock tests are extremely useful. Mock tests help in recalling and applying various concepts under a stressful atmosphere. They also help in developing time management. For a tricky subject like Mathematics, time management is definitely a prerequisite.

Along with mock tests, the MAHATET previous-year question papers also make for a useful preparation tool to ace the eligibility test. Candidates can get the answer keys for these papers from various online portals. MAHATET Answer key will also be available to download for previous-year question papers.

Apart from a full-fledged preparation strategy, there are also a few tricks for candidates to improve their preparation. Firstly, one must develop the capacity to visualise and act in situations. A teacher apart from his/her usual responsibilities is also expected to handle the different temperaments of students. Moreover, it also helps in understanding the Child Psychology and Pedagogy subject better. To be well-prepared, this visualisation ability can come in handy.

Secondly, one must list down all the important formulae relevant to the Mathematics portion. This list can prove to be useful while solving MCQs. A candidate must make sure to do a revision of this list multiple times before appearing for the exam. This way, candidates can easily revise the formulae for the actual exam.

Also, underline or note down the important points in subjects like Social Studies and Environmental Studies. Both these subjects are mostly theoretical and factual. Hence, to learn things better, make personal notes for last-minute revision.