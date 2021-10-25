MAHA TET 2021 admit card: When and where to download

The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune, will release the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2021 admit cards on October 26, 2021. Once released, candidates who have registered for this eligibility test can access their admit cards on the official website mahatet.in. According to a recent notification by the council, the exam will be conducted on November 21 instead of October 30, 2021.

Given the change in schedule, candidates will get ample time to download and take a printout of the admit cards at their convenience from October 26 to November 21, 2021. All candidates must note that the admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination venue. So, it is necessary for all aspirants to carry their hall tickets to the centre as per the specified reporting date and time.

The exact time for MAHA TET 2021 admit card release has not been specified. Thus, the best way to keep track is by visiting the official website frequently. To download their hall tickets, candidates can use the steps given below –

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHA TET 2021 examination i.e., mahatet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, navigate to the admit card download link and click on it.

Step 3: By doing so, a new page will open asking for login credentials. These credentials include Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth, etc. Enter those details in the spaces provided.

Step 4: Submit the login credentials to access the admit cards.

Step 5: Download or print a copy of the admit card well in advance before the exam.

Previously, the MAHA TET 2021 examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2021. However, this date was clashing with the Doglur-Biloli Vidhansabha Constituency Elections.

Hence, to avoid inconvenience, the council decided to postpone the exam. This is a major advantage for aspirants who have now received an additional three weeks’ time to prepare for the exam.

The MAHA TET 2021 examination is going to be conducted in the form of two papers – Paper I, meant for those willing to teach classes 1-5 and Paper II, for teaching class 6-8. Paper I will be conducted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm while Paper II will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates will have to utilise this time wisely to attempt all 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Hence, it is of utmost importance for aspirants to have a clear idea of the MAHATET 2021 syllabus.