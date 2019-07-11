Madras HC stays teachers’ transfer counselling

The Madras High Court Thursday stayed the counselling process for transfer of government school teachers in Tamil Nadu. Justice V Parthiban passed the interim order when petitions numbering over 100 by teachers seeking to quash the June 20 last Government Order of the School Education Department came up for hearing.

The petitioners opposed a condition in the G.O that teachers who were promoted on or before June 1, 2017 alone were permitted to participate in the counselling for transfer.

They also said the clause 9(i) of the impugned order stated that the teachers who are working for the period of three years in the same school as on June 1, 2019 would be allowed to participate in the counselling.

Despite vacancies in places near their place of residences, the petitioners were unable to attend the counselling because of the clause.

They contended that the conditions imposed in the G.O were illegal, arbitrary, unjust and against the rights guaranteed to the petitioner in the service law.