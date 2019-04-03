Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment: Applications closing for 73 vacancies, check how to apply

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: The Madhya Pradesh State Livelihood Rural Mission (MPSRM) under the Deendayal Antoyodaya Yojana is hiring 73 people at the posts of assistant district manager and accountant. The application process is on and will be ending on April 7 (Sunday), 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, mponline.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for the recruitment exam in order to be eligible for the job. The date of the exam is not announced yet but it will be conducted in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. Selected candidates will be recruited on contractual basis for one year and on satisfactory performance, the tenure can be extended.

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 73

Assistant district officer – 27

Accountant – 46

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 55 years. The age will be calculated as on February 28, 2019.

Education: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree and should a diploma in tally software. For the post of assistant manager, candidates should have five years of experience and for the post of an accountant, a work experience of three years is required.

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘MPSRL recruitment on the post of assistant district..’ in the pop-up box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link you are applying for

Step 5: Click on register

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill the form, make payment

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25

Madhya Pradesh MPSRLM recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of the assistant district manager, candidates will get Rs 23,000 per month and for the post of an accountant, candidates will get Rs 16,000 per month.

