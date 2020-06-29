Madhya Pradesh MPPSC State Service prelims result released, check direct link

MPPSC State Service prelims result 2020: Check result at mppsc.nic.in, mppsconline.in MPPSC State Service prelims result 2020: Check result at mppsc.nic.in, mppsconline.in

MPPSC State Service prelims result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results for the state services preliminary recruitment exam 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the score card through the websites- mppsc.nic.in or mppsconline.in. The state services exam was held on January 12. The MPPSC recruitment will be based on a written test, fitness eligibility test, interview and document verification

MPPSC State Service prelims result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- mppsc.nic.in, mppsconline.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 – Download Score Card & OMR Sheet’ /State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 – Vigaypti Regarding Score Card & OMR Sheet

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Score card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As per the salary structure, 159 vacant positions are in the third category while the rest are in the second. For grade II jobs, the salary would be at the scale of Rs 15,800 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5400. For the grade III level jobs, the salary would be in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 3600.

