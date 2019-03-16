Toggle Menu
MPPEB TET answer key: The answer key is available on the official website peb.mp.gpov.in. The candidates who will clear the examination will be selected for 5,704 vacant posts

MPPEB TET answer key: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Education has released the answer key for the Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer key through the official website peb.mp.gpov.in.

MPPEB TET answer key released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- peb.mp.gpov.in

Step 2: Click on download answer key link

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will clear the examination will be selected for 5,704 vacant posts. The recruitment examination was conducted from February 16 to March 10, 2019.

