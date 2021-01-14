Madhya Pradesh MP Police Constable recruitment 2020: Application process to begin for 4,000 vacancies, check exam date

MP Police Constable recruitment 2020: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of constable. The application process will begin from January 16, and candidates can apply through the official website- peb.mp.gov.in. The registration will be closed on January 30.

The preliminary recruitment exam for the post of constable will be held on March 6. The registration process was earlier scheduled to begin on January 8 was deferred. There are a total of 4,000 vacancies, which includes 3,862 vacancies for the posts of Constable (GD), and 138 vacancies for Constable (Radio) posts which will be filled through this recruitment process.

MP Police Constable recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Constable (GD): 3,862

Constable (Radio): 138

MP Police Constable recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 33 years. For females and candidates belonging to the reserved category, the upper age is 38 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1.

The shortlisted candidates will have to pass a physical efficiency test (PET) to be recruited for the job. The detailed notification on exam pattern, education qualification will be issued shortly.