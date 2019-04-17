Toggle Menu
Madhya Pradesh civil judge admit card released: How to downloadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/madhya-pradesh-civil-judge-admit-card-released-how-to-download-mphc-gov-in-5680780/

Madhya Pradesh civil judge admit card released: How to download

Madhya Pradesh HC civil judge admit card released for a total of 1,086 candidates who have cleared the MP judicial services preliminary exam after which they have been eligible to appear for mains exam.

mp hc judge admit card, mp hc judge admit card, madhya pradesh hc admit card, madhya pradesh high court admit card, madhya pradesh civil judge admit card, mphsc.gov.in, mp judicial services, mp judicial services prelims result, mo judicial services mains exam date, india result, employment news, latest sarkari naukri,
MP HC civil judge admit card released at mphc.gov.in. (Representational image)

Madhya Pradesh HC civil judge admit card: The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for the civil judge class -II mains exam on its official website mphc.gov.in. The written exam for the main is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and 27, 2019 (Friday and Saturday).

A total of 1,086 candidates have cleared the MP judicial services preliminary exam after which they have been eligible to appear for mains exam.

Madhya Pradesh HC civil judge admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mphc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on recruitment/result in the left-tab
Step 3: Click on the link ‘admit card civil judge’
Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth
Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 TNFUSRC forester result declared: Check merit list, score card, cut off
2 UPSC NDA 2019: Last minute preparation tips, important topics
3 Chhattisgarh Vyapam lecturer, teacher recruitment 2019: Application form released for 14428 vacancies, how to apply