Madhya Pradesh civil judge admit card released: How to download

Madhya Pradesh HC civil judge admit card: The High Court of Madhya Pradesh has released the admit card for the civil judge class -II mains exam on its official website mphc.gov.in. The written exam for the main is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and 27, 2019 (Friday and Saturday).

A total of 1,086 candidates have cleared the MP judicial services preliminary exam after which they have been eligible to appear for mains exam.

Madhya Pradesh HC civil judge admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, mphc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on recruitment/result in the left-tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘admit card civil judge’

Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.

