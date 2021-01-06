Lucknow University’s ‘Karmyogi’ scheme to offer part-time on-campus work for students

Each student would be allowed to work for a maximum of two hours a day, subject to a ceiling of 50 days in an academic session. (Express Photo/Representational)

To offer part-time employment to students and ensure they “earn while learn”, the University of Lucknow introduces ‘Karmyogi Yojana‘. Under the scheme, the university encouraged the students to take up part-time jobs on the campus, to support their expenditure partially.

For doing the assigned jobs, the student will be paid Rs 150 per hour. Each student would be allowed to work for a maximum of two hours a day, subject to a ceiling of 50 days in an academic session. The upper cap said the varsity is to ensure that the part-time work does interfere with the studies.

The maximum amount paid to a student in any case under the Karmyogi Scheme would be Rs 15,000, as per the official statement by the varsity.

The scheme, claims the varsity, will ensure several objectives including, “to make use of students’ potential as a valuable human resource, involve students in activities of the University, provide work experience to students before they obtain their real jobs, teach students dignity of labour, channelise youthful energies of the students in a positive direction”.

Meanwhile, the university has also increased the number of seats in LLB five-year programme from 120 to 180, and in BCom, programmes seats have been increased from 120 to 180 and in BTech Computer Science seats went up from 90 to 180.

This year, the varsity will also set-up a new faculty of ‘yoga and alternative medicine’ under which two departments – the department of yoga and department of naturopathy have been set-up. In both of these departments UG, PG, and diploma courses will be run. He said that new courses such as MBA in entrepreneurship and finance; Garbhsanskar and establishment of new departments such as the department of nanoscience as well as the department of molecular and human genetics.