Bihar LRC Special survey commissioner recruitment: Apply for 4,950 jobs, monthly salary- Rs 31,000

LRC special survey commissioner recruitment: A total of 4,950 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The application process will begin from March 11 and conclude on April 1, 2019.

LRC special survey commissioner recruitment 2019: Apply at lrc.bih.nic.in. Representational Image 

LRC Special survey commissioner recruitment: The Department of Revenue and Land Reforms, Bihar has invited applications for the post of Special Audit Commissioner on its official website, lrc.bih.nic.in. A total of 4,950 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

The application process will begin from March 11 and conclude on April 1, 2019. Candidates will be hired till March 31, 2020. This tenure can be extended to one year. Candidates will be selected based on marks scored in diploma/degree courses.

LRC special survey commissioner recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates need to have a diploma in civil engineering

Age: Candidates must be 18 years of age to apply for the job.

LRC special survey commissioner recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a monthly salary worth Rs 31,000 in addition to special benefits

LRC special survey commissioner recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the main website, lrc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on notice ‘special survey Commissioner ‘ under notice board
Step 3: A new page will open, register using personal details
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

