L’Oréal India launches an upskilling programme for underprivileged youth

L’Oréal India recently announced the launch of L’Oréal BOOST, an upskilling and mentorship programme for youth in collaboration with Buddy4Study as an extension of its global ‘L’Oréal For Youth’ initiative.

The project will prepare aspirants to meet the changing dynamics and workplace requirements. The programme will focus on providing them with the essential skills to boost employability and gain confidence. It is especially for people belonging to underprivileged backgrounds.

The programme has received nearly 6000 registrations from potential candidates since its launch. Over 125 employees from L’Oréal India, across all levels have pledged to volunteer more than 750 hours of mentoring under this initiative. In addition to the program curriculum, students will also get access to 33 certifiable courses on Coursera, through a partnership with the platform. The programme will provide access to exclusive one-to-one mentorship sessions.