Looking for work? Here’s the list of paid internships to apply for

Are you looking to upskill yourself but do not have time to pursue courses? Are you looking to be trained for the industry but do not have work experience? Then internship is the right choice for you. Here is a list of firms that are accepting jobs during this slowdown and are paying a decent salary too. Pick the right one for yourself.

Content Writing at IMedia Advertising Agency

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 7,000-10,000 /month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-231

Application deadline – May 14, 2020

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Photoshop, Video Editing, Photography and Video Making

Social Media Marketing at MiM-Essay

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 12,000-15,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-232

Application deadline – May 14, 2020

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Premiere Pro

Content Writing at Udit Kishan And Associates

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-15,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-233

Application deadline – May 14, 2020

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.

Graphic Design at Nirvana Realty

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 5,000-8,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-234

Application deadline – May 14, 2020

Who can apply – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Creative Suite and Adobe After Effects

Web Development at QuotesNStories

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-235

Application deadline – May 14, 2020

Who can apply – Node.js

That is all for now but keep watching this space for the list of internships we bring to you every weekend.

