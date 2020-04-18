Looking for work? Here’s the list of paid internships to apply for

Are you looking to upskill yourself but do not have time to pursue courses? Are you looking to be trained for the industry but do not have work experience? Then internship is the right choice for you. Here is a list of firms that are accepting jobs during this slowdown and are paying a decent salary too. Pick the right one for yourself.
Content Writing at IMedia Advertising Agency
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 7,000-10,000 /month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-231
Application deadline – May 14, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Photoshop, Video Editing, Photography and Video Making
Social Media Marketing at MiM-Essay
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 12,000-15,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-232
Application deadline – May 14, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Premiere Pro
Content Writing at Udit Kishan And Associates
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-15,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-233
Application deadline – May 14, 2020
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.
Graphic Design at Nirvana Realty
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 5,000-8,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-234
Application deadline – May 14, 2020
Who can apply – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Creative Suite and Adobe After Effects
Web Development at QuotesNStories
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-235
Application deadline – May 14, 2020
Who can apply – Node.js
