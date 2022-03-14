Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged above 35 years

The desire to change one’s job after a certain age is usually approached with hesitancy given the availability and kind of employment on offer, especially when someone wants to shift to the government sector. Common disbelief is that getting a government job after the age of 30 is tough.

However, this is not the case. While there may be some jobs that are not open for people above the age of 30, there are several others available for those aged above 35 years of age. The options may be limited, but not impossible.

State Public Service Commissions

West Bengal Public State Service Commission (WBPSC)

Every year, WBPSC conducts the State Civil Services Exam known as the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) exam for entry-level appointments to the various Civil Services of state of West Bengal. The Commission is responsible for recruiting for vacancies in groups A, B, C, D posts.

While the eligibility criteria differ from one vacancy to another, the upper age limit for majority of the posts is 36-39 years (depending on the group the candidate belongs to), such as vacancies for West Bengal Civil Service, West Bengal Labour Service, Group C Superintendent, District Correctional Home / Deputy Superintendent, Central Correctional Home, and many more.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Established in 1949, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is a body created by the Constitution of India to select applicants for civil services in the Indian state of Bihar according to the merits of the applicants. The Commission recruits for various posts all around the year, and while the eligibility criteria, job description and pay scale differ from vacancy, the maximum age limit is usually around 37-42 years (depending on the group the candidate belongs to), such as Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Assistant Prosecution Officer and more.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Established in 1937, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is the state agency which has been authorised to conduct the Civil Services Examination for entry-level appointments to the various Group A and Group B Civil Services of Uttar Pradesh. UPPSC conducts various exams all around the year, such as the Combined Competitive Examination, Assistant Registrar Examination, Combined State Engineering Examination, Combined Junior Engineer and many more.

For majority vacancies in UPPSC, the minimum age limit is 21 years and maximum age limit is 40 years for general category candidates. There is a relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories. Vacancies such as Assistant Professors, Chief Fire Officer in Home (Police) Department, Assistant Engineers in Public Works Department or Nagar Vikas Vibhag, and many more.

In addition to these, candidates should keep checking their choice of organisation’s website regularly and diligently. While the entry-level jobs may not match their age criteria, the more experie3nced jobs will be available for people aged above 35 years in some of the government organisations.

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams, conducted by CBSE, is held once or twice a year at the national as well as state level. It is the minimum qualification required in India for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a teacher. This test is mandatory for teaching jobs in Indian government schools.

Sometimes the respective states may fix the age limit as per their exam rules. However, usually there is no upper age limit for CTET and various TET exams. For example, the upper age limit for Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility (HPBOSE HP TET) is 45 years, with some age relaxation for people from different categories such as SC, ST, disabled and more.