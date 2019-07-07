Toggle Menu
List of top internships to apply in July, earn up to Rs 25,000

Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer. Check these list of internships on offer

List of top internships to apply in July. Image source: gettyimages.in 

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice.

Graphic Design at WMall

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 20,000-24,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-79

Application deadline – July 18, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Video Editing

Human Resources (HR) at TE Connectivity India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-81

Application deadline – July 17, 2019

Advertising

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel and Power BI

Web Development at LeucineTech

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 25,500 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-82

Application deadline – July 10, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Java, Node.js, Android, ReactJS and Kotlin

Data Entry at Fabulyst

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-83

Application deadline – July 17, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Customer Experience at Yulu

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-84

Application deadline – July 17, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel, English Proficiency (Spoken) and
Kannada Proficiency (Spoken)

