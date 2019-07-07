List of top internships to apply in July, earn up to Rs 25,000

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice.
Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.
List of top internships to apply in July
Graphic Design at WMall
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 20,000-24,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-79
Application deadline – July 18, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Video Editing
Human Resources (HR) at TE Connectivity India
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-81
Application deadline – July 17, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel and Power BI
Web Development at LeucineTech
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 25,500 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-82
Application deadline – July 10, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Java, Node.js, Android, ReactJS and Kotlin
Data Entry at Fabulyst
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-83
Application deadline – July 17, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
Customer Experience at Yulu
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-84
Application deadline – July 17, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel, English Proficiency (Spoken) and
Kannada Proficiency (Spoken)
