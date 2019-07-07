List of top internships to apply in July, earn up to Rs 25,000

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice.

Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

List of top internships to apply in July

Graphic Design at WMall

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 20,000-24,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-79

Application deadline – July 18, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Video Editing

Human Resources (HR) at TE Connectivity India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-81

Application deadline – July 17, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel and Power BI

Web Development at LeucineTech

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 25,500 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-82

Application deadline – July 10, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Java, Node.js, Android, ReactJS and Kotlin

Data Entry at Fabulyst

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-83

Application deadline – July 17, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Customer Experience at Yulu

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-84

Application deadline – July 17, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel, English Proficiency (Spoken) and

Kannada Proficiency (Spoken)

