List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 12,000

Internships in domains such as content writing, social media marketing, game testing and business development are available in Bengaluru and they are all paid. Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month

Internships offer the best source of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. But the most difficult part is finding an internship of your choice. Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

Internships in domains such as content writing, social media marketing, game testing and business development are available in Bengaluru and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending on the eligibility criteria.

Content Writing at Moshi Moshi

Location – Bengaluru

Stipend – Rs. 7,500-10,000 / month

Application deadline – June 12, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Marketing at Delphi Infotech

Location – Bengaluru

Stipend – Rs. 7,000-10,000 / month

Application deadline – June 12, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Game Testing at JumpStart Games – Knowledge Adventure

Location – Bengaluru

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 / month

Application deadline – June 12, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Social Media Marketing at Entropik Technologies

Location – Bengaluru

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-12,000 / month

Application deadline – June 12, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Social Media Marketing, Blogging and Digital Marketing

Business Development (Sales) at Bharat Head Hunters

Location – Bengaluru

Stipend – Rs. 5,000 /Month

Application deadline – June 12, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken and Written)

