List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 25,000

Internships offer the best source of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. But the most difficult part is finding an internship of your choice.

Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

Internships in domains such as content writing, social media marketing, game testing and business development are available in Bengaluru and they are all paid.

Check out the one suitable for you depending on the eligibility criteria.

List of top internships to apply in July

Customer Service at Ombré Lane

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-106

Application deadline – August 23, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken)

Business Development (Sales) at Gram Tarang Technologies

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000-20,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-107

Application deadline – August 23, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office

Information Technology at Signify Innovation Labs

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-108

Application deadline – August 23, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Java, Python and C++ Programming

Web Development at Inkoop

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 12,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-109

Application deadline – August 22, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, Bootstrap and Django

Operations at Yulu

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 20,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-110

Application deadline – August 22, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Excel.

