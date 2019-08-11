List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 25,000

Internships offer the best source of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. But the most difficult part is finding an internship of your choice.
Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.
Internships in domains such as content writing, social media marketing, game testing and business development are available in Bengaluru and they are all paid.
Check out the one suitable for you depending on the eligibility criteria.
List of top internships to apply in July
Customer Service at Ombré Lane
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-106
Application deadline – August 23, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken)
Business Development (Sales) at Gram Tarang Technologies
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000-20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-107
Application deadline – August 23, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office
Information Technology at Signify Innovation Labs
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-108
Application deadline – August 23, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Java, Python and C++ Programming
Web Development at Inkoop
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 12,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-109
Application deadline – August 22, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Python, Bootstrap and Django
Operations at Yulu
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-110
Application deadline – August 22, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Excel.
