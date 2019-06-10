List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 11,000

Internships are the most promising sources of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. Often, the most difficult part is that of finding an internship of your choice. Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain significant job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

Internships in domains such as content writing, web development and graphic designing are available in Bengaluru and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending on the eligibility criteria.

Web Development at Mapaguru Tech Venture

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 5,000 /month

Where to apply – http://bit.ly/IE-53

Application deadline – June 20, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: HTMl, CSS and JavaScript

Backend Development at SpotDraft

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 11,000/month

Where to apply – http://bit.ly/IE-55

Application deadline – June 18, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: HTML, CSS, Python, Django and ReactJS

Content Writing at RedSeer Management Consulting

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /month

Where to apply – http://bit.ly/IE-56

Application deadline – June 18, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Computer Vision & Deep Learning at Aerologiks

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /month

Where to apply – http://bit.ly/IE-57

Application deadline – June 20, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Python, Machine Learning and Image Processing

Graphic Design at Astrome Technologies

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 5,000-10,000 /month

Where to apply – http://bit.ly/IE-58

Application deadline – June 18, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Adobe Photoshop, CorelDRAW, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Indesign and Inkscape

