List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 35,000

Internships are the most promising sources of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. Often, the most difficult part is that of finding an internship of your choice. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain significant job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.
Internships in domains such as chartered accountancy, data analytics, business development and graphic designing are available in Bengaluru and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending on the eligibility criteria.
Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month
Chartered Accountancy (CA) at HP Incorporation
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 35,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-69
Application deadline – July 7, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
Subject Matter Expert (Maths/Science) at Pearson India Education Services
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 20,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-70
Application deadline – July 2, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
Data Analytics at Xiaomi Technology India
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-71
Application deadline – June 29, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
Graphic Design at Decathlon Sports India
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 18,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-72
Application deadline – June 30, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Social Media Marketing, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Video Making
Business Development (Sales) at Tripoto
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-73
Application deadline – July 15, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
