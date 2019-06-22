List of top internships: Freshers can apply too, earn up to Rs 35,000

Internships are the most promising sources of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. Often, the most difficult part is that of finding an internship of your choice. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain significant job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

Advertising

Internships in domains such as chartered accountancy, data analytics, business development and graphic designing are available in Bengaluru and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending on the eligibility criteria.

Here is a list of top internships to apply for in this month

Chartered Accountancy (CA) at HP Incorporation

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 35,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-69

Application deadline – July 7, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Advertising

Subject Matter Expert (Maths/Science) at Pearson India Education Services

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 20,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-70

Application deadline – July 2, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Data Analytics at Xiaomi Technology India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 25,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-71

Application deadline – June 29, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Graphic Design at Decathlon Sports India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 18,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-72

Application deadline – June 30, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Social Media Marketing, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Video Making

Business Development (Sales) at Tripoto

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /Month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-73

Application deadline – July 15, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.