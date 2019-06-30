List of top internships for freshers to apply in July, earn up to Rs 35,000 per month

Internships offer the best source of learning for freshers who aim to excel in their careers, or for college students who want to see how professional work environments function. But the most difficult part is finding an internship of your choice. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

Internships in domains such as digital marketing, web development and graphic designing are available in Bengaluru and they are all paid. Check out the one suitable for you depending on the eligibility criteria.

Here is a list of top internships to apply in July

Operations at Yulu

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 20,000/month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-74

Application deadline – July 11, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Excel

Web Development at Gotisheel Technologies

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,0000-20,000/ month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-75

Application deadline – July 11, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: HTML, CSS, JavaScript and ReactJS

Digital Marketing at INFYBYTES AI LABS

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 13,000/ month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-76

Application deadline – July 11, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Office, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel and English Proficiency (Spoken and Written)

Business Development (Sales) at White Panda

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 25,000-35,000 /month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-77

Application deadline – July 10, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: MS-Word, MS-PowerPoint, MS-Excel and English Proficiency (Spoken and Written)

Business Analytics at Daily Ninja Delivery Services

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 /month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-78

Application deadline – July 10, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: SQL, Data Analytics and MS-Excel

