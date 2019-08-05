List of top internships for freshers to apply in August, earn up to Rs 22,000

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice.

Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.

List of top internships to apply in August

Graphic Design at Decathlon Sports India

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 18,000 / month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-100

Application deadline – August 13, 2019

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Social media marketing, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Video Making

Operations at Pearson India Education Services

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 22,000 / month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-102

Application deadline – August 14, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Marketing at TouchIndia.com

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 12,000 / month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-103

Application deadline – August 15, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Business Development (Sales) at MoveInSync Technology Solutions

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 / month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-104

Application deadline – August 14, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

Finance at Simplilearn Solutions

Location – Bangalore

Stipend – Rs. 15,000 / month

Link – http://bit.ly/IE-105

Application deadline – August 14, 2019

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply

