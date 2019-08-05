List of top internships for freshers to apply in August, earn up to Rs 22,000

Internships can be a great learning experience. But the most difficult part is often the first step, that is, finding an internship of your choice.
Internship can help a candidate to understand how a company works and thus thereby sharpen their skills. If found capable, such internships might turn into a job offer. Students who possess the required skill-set and are looking to gain job experience can follow the given links and apply for the same.
List of top internships to apply in August
Graphic Design at Decathlon Sports India
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 18,000 / month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-100
Application deadline – August 13, 2019
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Social media marketing, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Video Making
Operations at Pearson India Education Services
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 22,000 / month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-102
Application deadline – August 14, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
Marketing at TouchIndia.com
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 12,000 / month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-103
Application deadline – August 15, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
Business Development (Sales) at MoveInSync Technology Solutions
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 / month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-104
Application deadline – August 14, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
Finance at Simplilearn Solutions
Location – Bangalore
Stipend – Rs. 15,000 / month
Link – http://bit.ly/IE-105
Application deadline – August 14, 2019
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills can apply
