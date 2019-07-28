List of entrance exams for jobs after graduation, how to prepare

After graduation, the real battle of making a career begins with the search for a good job. A huge number of students fail to get a job or to sustain as there is a huge disparity between academics and the job.

The AICTE report in 2017-18 highlighted that 58 per cent of the engineering students failed to get jobs in campus placements. Even, CP Gurnani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra also mentioned that 94 per cent of the engineering graduates were not fit for hire.

List of job entrance examination

UPSC exams 2019

IAS/ IFS/ IRS exams 2019: The civil service examination is conducted for recruitment to the post of officers in administrative services of the government of India.

Railway RRB recruitment

NTPC/ Paramedical/ Group A/ Group B/ Group C/ Group D: The recruitment examination is held for various vacancies in Indian Railways.

Medical

Combined Medical Services Examination: The medical service examination is conducted for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Medical Officer in various sector of Railways, Indian Ordinance Factories.

Defence

UPSC CDS- Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA), and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA) – as suitable for their profile. Candidates with a graduation degree can apply for IMA and OTA. For INA, an applicant must have an engineering degree and for AFA, both class 12 pass and engineering degree holders can apply.

AFCAT- The competitive exam gives an opportunity to those who want to be a part of the Indian Air Force. Selected ones will be granted short service commission (SSC) in the flying branch and permanent commission (PC)/short service commission (SSC) in-ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches.

Indian Army University Entry Scheme: This scheme give an opportunity to the unmarried male B.E/B.Tech graduates for grant of permanent commission in the Indian Army for university entry scheme course at Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Officer Training Academy (OTA).

A candidate needs to prepare well to get a job, as there is a huge dissimilarity between the examination pattern in academics and that of the recruitment.

To prepare for the UPSC exam, one needs to have a wide knowledge in History, Language and current affairs, whereas banking examinations need a skill on Mathematics or Reasoning.

Professor Vikrant Sharma of Goel Institute said, “One should choose a stream after graduation, a hapazard preparation will not help a candidate to get a job. A candidate prepairing for civil service examination need to possess a detail knowledge on Indian History, Political Science, Language, whereas for banking exams, or SSC.

Staff Selection Commission

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) organises recruitment examinations for various posts of Junior Engineers, Multi-Tasking officers, Stenographer every year. The salary for the posts varies from Rs 30,000 to one lakh per month.

SSC JE

SSC GD

SSC CHSL

SSC CGL

SSC MTS

SSC Stenographer

Teaching profession

CTET: The candidates who cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examinations become qualified to work in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), and other central government schools.

To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks of 90 marks out of 150 marks. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 55 per cent which comes to around 82 marks out of 150. The exam is conducted in two parts – paper I and paper II. Both the exams are conducted for two and a half hours. Candidates get one mark for every answer that you get right. There is no negative marking.

Edcet: Edcet is a common entrance examination for graduates to qualify to work in private and government schools.

UGC NET 2019

The National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2019) examination was conducted every year for the post of Professor in various varsities across India. This year, the examination was conducted from June 20 to 28, 2019 in 263 cities of India.

Banking Jobs

SBI PO exams: SBI PO exam is conducted by State Bank of India for the post of probationary Officer

IBPS PO/Management Trainee Exam: Institute of Bank Personnel Selection conducts this exam for hiring PO and MT in private sector banks except for SBI.

RBI Grade A Grade B Exams: Reserve Bank of India conducts this exam to hire grade A and grade B officer.

ICICI PO Exams: This exam is conducted to select the probationary officer for ICICI bank.

Insurance Jobs

LIC/GIC competitive exams: Exam is conducted for graduates to get jobs in various positions of LIC and GIC.

Oriental Insurance AO Recruitment: Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, a leading public sector insurance company conducts the exam for the post of Administrative Officer.

National Insurance NICL recruitment of AO: NICL(National Insurance Company Limited) conducts the exam for the recruitment for 205 Administrative officers under scale-1 grade.

PSU jobs

In India, over 50 public sector undertakings (PSUs) directly hire on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores. There are huge vacancies filled through these PSUs and the candidates get a handsome salary. The job also offered stability and has lots of perks such as travel allowances, healthcare facilities, EPFO, and foreign vacation leaves.

List of PSUs you can apply

Central Electronics Limited

Rail India Technical and Economic Service

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC)

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)

Gas Authority of India Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

Airport Authority of India (AAI)

BSNL Junior Telecom Officer (JTO)

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO recruitment)

National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI)

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Magazon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL)

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL)

