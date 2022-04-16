List of government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to utilise their weekends to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with an ongoing registration process.

Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— North Eastern Railway

The North Eastern Railway is inviting applications for several posts under the sports quota. The registration process has begun from 11am on March 26.

Last date to apply: April 25

Where to apply: ner.indianrailways.gov.in

— SSC MTS 2021

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application form for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021. The application form was released on March 22. Application form correction and online payment of correction charges window will be available between May 5 to May 9. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in July however no definite dates have been announced by the commission yet.

For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue), candidates should be between 18-25 years of age. Meanwhile, for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS, candidates should be between 18-27 years of age. The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognised Board as on April 30, 2022.

Last date to apply: April 30

Where to apply: ssc.nic.in

— RBI Grade B 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for Grade-B officers. Interested candidates should at least have a graduation degree in any discipline / equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60 per cent marks or post-graduation in any discipline / equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55 per cent marks. Candidates should be at least 21 years old, but should not be more than 30 years old to be eligible for these vacancies.

Last date to apply: April 18, 6 pm

Where to apply: rbi.org.in

— UPSC IES/ ISS 2022 recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for UPSC Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2022 on April 6, 2022. Allotment of centers will be on the “first-apply-first allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular center is attained, the same will be frozen.

Last date to apply: April 26

Where to apply: upsconline.nic.in

— UPSC recruitment for Assistant Engineer, lecturer posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Engineer, junior technical officer, lecturer and assistant director posts for the year 2022. The eligibility criteria for each post is different.

Last date to apply: April 28

Where to apply: upsc.gov.in

— IB recruitment 2022

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released 150 vacancies for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II /Technical 2022 in disciplines of computer science and Information Technology. Out of these 150 vacancies, 56 vacancies are for computer science and information technology department and 94 vacancies are for the electronics and communication department. The maximum age limit for these vacancies is 27 years.

Last date to apply: May 7, 2022

Where to apply: mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in

— REET 2022

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has announced the exam date and application schedule for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels—level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

Last date to apply: May 18, 2022

Where to apply: reetbser2022.in