List of government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to utilise their weekends to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with an ongoing registration process.

Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— HPPSC Assistant Engineer

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Assistant Engineers in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Last date to apply: April 12

Where to apply: hppsc.hp.gov.in

— BPSC Headmasters posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a notification for the recruitment of Headmasters in senior secondary schools under the state education department. A total of 6,421 vacancies have been notified by the commission.

Last date to apply: April 11

Where to apply: onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

— NTPC recruitment

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has posted several vacancies for the post of an Executive in Combined Cycle Power Plant -O&M, Operations – Power Trading and BD Power Trading. The upper age limit for these vacancies is 35 years, and the educational qualifications and work experience needed are different as per the posts.

Last date to apply: April 8

Where to apply: ntpc.co.in

— North Eastern Railway

The North Eastern Railway is inviting applications for several posts under the sports quota. The registration process has begun from 11am on March 26.

Last date to apply: April 25

Where to apply: ner.indianrailways.gov.in

Also read | SSC GD Constable 2021 scorecard released: Check how to download

— TSTET 2022

The Department of School Education, Telangana has started the registration process for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022). The TS-TET-2022 exam is scheduled to take place on June 12, 2022.

The admit card for the exam will be released on June 6, 2022. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm, and paper II will be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. As per official schedule, results for TS TET 2022 is scheduled to take place on June 27. The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life.

Last date to apply: April 12

Where to apply: tstet.cgg.gov.in

— Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online registration process for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021. The registration for the same had started from 12 pm on March 23, 2022. The window for making changes in the online applications will be available to the candidates from 12 pm of April 7 till 11:59 pm of April 11, 2022. Candidates should remember that they can make changes only once, and no candidate will be allowed to make changes after the deadline on April 11, 2022.

Last date to apply: April 6

Where to apply: psc.cg.gov.in

— SSC MTS 2021

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application form for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021. The application form was released on March 22. Application form correction and online payment of correction charges window will be available between May 5 to May 9. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in July however no definite dates have been announced by the commission yet.

For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue), candidates should be between 18-25 years of age. Meanwhile, for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS, candidates should be between 18-27 years of age. The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognised Board as on April 30, 2022.

Last date to apply: April 30

Where to apply: ssc.nic.in

— Bank of Baroda

The government-run bank is inviting applications for 159 vacancies in 26 states. Candidates applying for the position should be at least 23 years old and the upper age limit is 35 years. To be eligible, candidates should have at least a minimum of two years of overall work experience, out of which one year of experience should be in collection profile with banks / NBFCs / financial institutions and related industries in India. It is also necessary for candidates to at least have a degree (graduation) in any discipline from any recognised university.

Last date to apply: April 14

Where to apply: bankofbaroda.in/Career

— RBI Grade B 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications for Grade-B officers. Interested candidates should at least have a graduation degree in any discipline / equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60 per cent marks or post-graduation in any discipline / equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55 per cent marks. Candidates should be at least 21 years old, but should not be more than 30 years old to be eligible for these vacancies.

Last date to apply: April 18, 6 pm

Where to apply: rbi.org.in