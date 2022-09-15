LIC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for CTO, CDO, CISO posts

LIC Recruitment 2022: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has issued a notification for recruitment of Chief Technical Officer, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Security Office for the central office in Mumbai. Candidates can check the notification at the official website of LIC– licindia.in

The applications for the same opened on September 10 and will close on October 10. The applications will be submitted only via online mode. Candidates have to pay application fees of Rs 1,000 for unreserved categories and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The fees will be non-refundable.

LIC Recruitment 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to LIC official website– licindia.in

Step 2: Go to the careers page and select “SpecializedpositionsinIT

Step 3: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option

Step 4: Click on new registration and enter your credentials A provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Note down the provisional registration number and password.

Step 6: Candidates will receive an email and SMS regarding the same

Step 7: Fill the application form and complete the registration

Step 8: Upload required documents

Step 9: Preview the application form and click on ‘Complete Registration’ once again

Step 10: Click on payment option and make the payment

LIC Recruitment 2022: Documents required by the candidates for registration

Scanned passport size photographs

Scanned signature with black ink

Scanned brief résumé

Signature in small letters

Advertisement

Necessary documents for making online payment of the required application fee

Valid personal email if and phone number

There is an opening for one position in each category. All applicants should be less than the age of 58 years and the period of engagement will be three years. All candidates are required to have 15 years of minimum experience in their respective domains.