LIC recruitment 2018: Work as Assistant/Associate, Assistant Manager, earn upto Rs 61,000 per month

LIC recruitment 2018: The LIC Housing Finance Limited (HFL) has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of Assistant/ Associate and Assistant Manager. The selection will be done on the basis of online examination and an interview. Selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website —www.lichousing.com. An application fee of Rs 500 has to be paid.

Vacancy Details

Total posts: 300

Designation

Assistant: 150

Associate: 50

Assistant Manager: 100

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Assistant: The aspirants should be graduates (minimum aggregate 55 per cent marks).

Associate: The aspirants should be graduates (minimum aggregate 60 per cent marks) and CA inter.

Assistant Manager: The aspirants should be graduates (minimum aggregate 60 per cent marks) and should have done two years full time MBA/ two years full time MMS/ two years full time PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM in any discipline from a recognised university/ institute/ board.

Pay Scale

Assistant: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 13,980 to Rs 32,110.

Associate: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,270 to Rs 50,700.

Assistant Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 32,185 to Rs 61,670. Before appointment, candidates will have to undergo a training period of 1 year as management trainee. A consolidated salary of Rs 25,000 per month will be paid.

Age limit:

The age of the candidates should be minimum 21 years and should not exceed 28 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Online examination pattern

The examination will be of objective type. The duration of the same will be two hours. It will be divided into the following four sections:

English Language: 50 questions, 50 marks (35 minutes)

Logical Reasoning: 50 questions, 50 marks (35 minutes)

General Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks (15 minutes)

Numerical Ability: 50 questions, 50 marks (35 minutes)

Important dates

Online registration and fee payment begins: August 21

Last date for online registration and fee payment: September 6

Call letter for online examination: September 24

Online examination: October 6 or 7

