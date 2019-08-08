LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 300 posts, salary up to Rs 61,000

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited (HFL) has invited applications for recruitment at the post of an assistant, associate and assistant Manager in across India. The online application process for the same will begin from Thursday- August 8, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, lichousing.com. The last date to apply online is August 26, 2019.

A total of 300 posts will be filled by this recruitment process. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for an online examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 9 and 10, 2019.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 300 posts

Assistant- 125 posts

Associate- 75 posts

Assistant Manager- 100 posts

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the posts of assistant should have a graduation degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks, for the post of associate candidates must have a graduation degree with 60 per cent marks. For the post of assistant manager, the applicant must have a postgraduate degree or two-year fill time diploma with at least 60 per cent marks.

Age: Applicant must be at least 21 years old. The upper age limit is capped at 28 years.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of LIC HFL- http://www.lichousing.com

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Careers’

Step 3: Click on the ‘Job opportunities’ to open the page ‘recruitment of assistants/associates/assistant manager’

Step 4: An application form will open

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Submit the form, take a print out for reference

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Application fee

The application fee for the online application form will be Rs 500. Candidates can visit the official website of LIC- http://www.licindia.in for further reference.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates recruited for the posts of an assistant will get a monthly emolument of Rs 13,980 to Rs.32,110. Candidates recruited for the posts of associate will be be paid Rs 21,270 to 50,700 and for the posts of an assistant manager, one will get Rs 32,815 to Rs 61,670 per month.

