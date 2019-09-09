LIC HFL admit card released: How to download

LIC HFL admit card 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Housing Finance Limited (HFL) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to be held for the post of an assistant and associate manager. Candidates who applied for the job can download their admit card from the official website, lichousing.com.

A total of 300 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates will have to appear for an online examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 9 and 10, 2019.

LIC HFL admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, lichousing.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Download admit card’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The admit card carries important details like exam date, centre and roll number. The applicants need to make sure they carry the hall ticket along with a photo ID like Aadhar card.

LIC HFL recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates recruited for the posts of an assistant will get a monthly emolument of Rs 13,980 to Rs.32,110. Candidates recruited for the posts of associate will be be paid Rs 21,270 to 50,700 and for the posts of an assistant manager, one will get Rs 32,815 to Rs 61,670 per month.

