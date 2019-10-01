LIC Assistant recruitment for 8000 posts closing today, check how to apply

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: The application process for the post of an assistant at the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is closing today – October 1 for over 8000 posts. Interested candidates need to apply at the official website licindia.in.
Candidates who are above the age of 18 and hold a bachelor’s level or equivalent degree can apply for the post. Candidate should have the knowledge of the official language of the state for which they are applying.
LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in
Step 2: Click on Careers at the end of the page
Step 3: Click on Recruitment of Assistants 2019
Step 4: Click on the link ‘Next Page’
Step 5: Click on ‘click here to apply online’
Step 6: Click on ‘click here for new registration’
Step 7: Read instructions, click continue
Step 8: Fill forms, save next
Step 9: Make payment
Step 10: Download receipt
LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 510. For PwD candidates the fee is Rs 85
LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Salary
Finally selected candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 14,435 per month along with additional perks. The total emoluments will be approximately Rs 30,000.