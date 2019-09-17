LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Application process begins; exam pattern, eligibility, salary

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invited applications for the post of assistant at its official website licindia.in. The application process and fee payment is on and will be closed on October 1. Over 8000 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates will have to undergo a preliminary exam followed by the Main exam to be eligible for the job. Selected candidates are appointed firstly for a probation period of six months which can be extended up to one year.

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age as on September 1 to be eligible to apply. There are age relaxations for the reserved category candidates up to 15 years, depending upon the category.

Education: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute to be eligible to apply.

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be objective type and will have 100 questions for 1 mark each. There will be an hours’ time allotted to the candidates.

Mains exam will be 200 marks objective-type test in which the number of shortlisted candidates will be as many as 20 times the vacancies available. It will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: Click on Careers at the end of the page

Step 3: Click on Recruitment of Assistants 2019

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Next Page’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here to apply online’

Step 6: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 7: Read instructions, click continue

Step 8: Fill forms, save next

Step 9: Make payment

Step 10: Download receipt

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 510. For PwD candidates the fee is Rs 85.

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 14,435 per month along with additional perks. The total emoluments will be approximately Rs 30,000.

