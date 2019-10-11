LIC Assistant prelims exam 2019 postponed, check new dates

LIC Assistant prelims exam 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India has postponed the online preliminary examination for the posts of Assistant. The recruitment examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 21 and 22, will now be conducted on October 30 and 31, 2019.

Advertising

“Different divisions of LIC of India have issued the notifications on September 17, 2019 for recruitment of Assistants in respective divisions. Notified dates for preliminary examination for all the divisions. Now the preliminary examination for the divisions will be held on October 30 and 31, 2019. All other conditions of clauses of the recruitment process will remain unchanged,” read the official notification.

The admit card will be available on the website from October 15 to 22, 2019. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- licindia.in.

LIC Assistant prelims exam 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- licindia.in/careers

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The preliminary exam will be objective type and will have 100 questions for 1 mark each. There will be an hours’ time allotted to the candidates.

Mains exam will be 200 marks objective-type test in which the number of shortlisted candidates will be as many as 20 times the vacancies available. It will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Finally selected candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 14,435 per month along with additional perks. The total emoluments will be approximately Rs 30,000.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.