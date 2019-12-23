LIC Assistant Mains exam 2019: Cut-off to be around 70, check paper analysis

LIC Assistant Mains exam 2020: Check paper analysis in detail LIC Assistant Mains exam 2020: Check paper analysis in detail

LIC Assistant Mains exam 2020: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India conducted the Mains examinations for the posts of Assistant. The candidates who have appeared in the examination rated the paper as moderate, with candidates mainly facing difficulties in the section of General Knowledge and Reasoning Ability.

The Mains examinations were conducted in two shifts all over India on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

LIC Assistant Mains exam 2019: Check paper analysis

Candidates’ reactions

Vikram Kumar, a LIC Mains candidate said, “It was an average paper, following the standards of Mains examination. The questions on General Knowledge was a bit difficult.” The candidate is expecting the cut-off should be varied between 60 to 70 marks.

Another candidate Avik Roy said that that the questions on Reasoning Ability was a bit difficult especially the questions on Seating Arrangement and Puzzles. Apart from the questions on Reasoning Ability, the General Knowledge section (GK) was a bit tough to crack.

Expert’s analysis

According to Navanita Sen, as the Mains paper was not difficult, the cut-off is expected to vary between 60 to 70 marks. The candidates can make a good attempt between 129 to 141 marks. The cut-off for the examination will be within 70 marks. Navanita Sen is a teacher in the Roy banking institute, Kolkata.

LIC Assistant Mains exam 2019: Section-wise analysis

Reasoning Ability: This section has 40 questions to be answered in 30 minutes. The difficulty level can be varied from easy to moderate. A good attempt can be 25-28.

General Knowledge: This section comprised of 40 questions. The difficulty level of the paper is moderate. The candidates can expect a good attempt between 20 to 25.

Quantitative Aptitude: There are 40 questions to be answered from this section. The difficulty level of the paper varies from easy to moderate. An attempt above 26 can be termed as a good attempt.

English Language: There are 40 questions in this section to be answered in 30 minutes. As the paper is easy, a good attempt around 28 to 30 can be expected.

Hindi Language: This section comprised of 40 questions. The paper can be varied between easy to moderate, with an attempt above 25 can be expected.

The candidates who clear the Mains will have to appear for the interview round. The selection process is being conducted to fill over 8000 vacant posts.

