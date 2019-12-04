LIC assistant main admit card released: How to download

LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019: LIC Assistant main exam will be 200 marks objective-type test. (Representational image) LIC Assistant main exam will be 200 marks objective-type test. (Representational image)

LIC Assistant Mains Admit Card 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) released the admit cards for the assistant recruitment main exam at its official website licindia.in. The prelims exam was conducted on October 30 and 31 and the result was released on November 29.

LIC assistant main exam will be held on December 22. Over 8000 posts will be filled through this recruitment process. LIC Assistant main exam will be 200 marks objective-type test in which the number of shortlisted candidates will be as many as 20 times the vacancies available. It will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

LIC Assistant main exam 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- licindia.in/careers

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter registration number, password

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

LIC Assistant recruitment 2019: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a basic salary of Rs 14,435 per month along with additional perks. The total emoluments will be approximately Rs 30,000.

The final scores of the online exam will be obtained by adopting the following procedure :

(i) The number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the score.

(ii) The scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the equated scores.

(iii) Test wise scores and scores on total is reported with decimal points upto two digits.

LIC assistant: Main exam pattern

