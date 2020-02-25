LIC AE, AAO recruitment 2020: Apply for 218 posts, salary over Rs 57,000

LIC AE, AAO recruitment 2020: Apply at licindia.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational image) LIC AE, AAO recruitment 2020: Apply at licindia.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational image)

LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2020 Notification: The Life Insurance Company (LIC) has invited applications for the post of assistant engineers (AE) and assistant administrative officer (AAO) specialist. A total of 218 posts are advertised under this recruitment drive. The application process has begun today at licindia.in and will conclude on March 15.

To qualify for the job, applicants will have to clear the preliminary and main exam. The prelims will be held on April 4 and dates of main is yet to be announced. On final selection, candidates will be hired at a probation period of one year, extendable up to two years. Marks obtained in the main will be considered for shortlisting for interview.

LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2020 Notification: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 21 years old as on February 1, 2020 and the upper limit is capped at 30 years. For reserved category candidates, the upper age is relaxed up to 10 years, depending upon the category.

Education: The candidates should have a relevant graduate degree. For the post of AAO Rajbhasha, a postgraduate level of degree is mandatory.

LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2020 Notification: Exam pattern

While the preliminary exam will be a multiple choice questions-based (MCQs), the main exam will consist of both objective tests as well as descriptive tests for 300 marks and 25 marks, respectively. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online.

LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2020 Notification: Fee

An application fee of Rs 700 will be applicable for each form. For those belonging to SC, ST and PwD candidates no application fee will be charged, however, they will have to pay an intimation charge of Rs 85.

LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2020 Notification: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 57,000 per month with additional reimbursement of allowances including insurance, medi-claim, LTC, gratuity etc.

