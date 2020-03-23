LIC AE, AAO prelims postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

LIC AE, AAO exam was to be held on April 4. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational) LIC AE, AAO exam was to be held on April 4. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational)

LIC AE, AAO prelims: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has postponed the preliminary exam for the recruitment at the post of assistant engineers (AE) and assistant administrative officer (AAO). The exam was scheduled to be held on April 4 to fill as many as 218 posts advertised in the official notification.

The postponement has been done to avoid major gathering during the coronavirus pandemic. The revised dates are not yet announced and will be revealed after assessing the ongoing situation. Several other major recruitment exams including SSC CHSL for over 10,000 posts have also been postponed till further notice.

The LIC AE, AAO preliminary exam will be a multiple choice questions-based (MCQs). It will have 100 questions. The exam will be held in both English and Hindi medium and the duration will be for one hour. To pass the test, candidates need to score 18 marks in reasoning, 10 in English and 18 in quantitative aptitude. The minimum cut-off is 16, 9 and 16 per section, respectively. Candidates will get 20 minutes for each section.

Those who clear prelims will be called for Main. The LIC AE, AAO Main will have both MCQ as well as descriptive questions. It will be a 300-marks exam.

Those who clear all the recruitment exams as well as interview, document verification and medical test, if any will be hired. Candidates will get a salary of Rs 57,000 per month with additional reimbursement of allowances including insurance, medi-claim, LTC, gratuity etc.

