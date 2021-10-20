LIC AE, AAO Main exam date 2021 released; check updates

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the exam date for Assistant Engineers & Assistant Administrative Officers (Specialist) main exam 2021. The exam will be conducted on October 31. Candidates can check the notice at the official website – licindia.in.

The LIC AE, AAO Main will have both MCQ as well as descriptive questions. It will be a 300-marks exam. Both the tests will be conducted in online mode and the candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer.

Those who clear all the recruitment exams as well as interviews, document verification and a medical test, if any will be hired. Candidates will get a salary of Rs 57,000 per month with additional reimbursement of allowances including insurance, medi-claim, LTC, gratuity etc.

“It has been decided to capture and verify IRIS and the photograph of the candidates during the process of recruitment on the following stages — at the start of the Main examination and at end of Main examination before leaving the hall / lab, at the time of document verification before the interview, if shortlisted, and at the time of reporting for the training / joining,” the official notice reads.