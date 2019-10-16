LIC ADO Main result 2018-2019 declared: Download result at licindia.in

LIC ADO Main result 2019: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the main examination result for the posts of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO). The exam was held on August 11 and September 22. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- licindia.in.

Advertising

The preliminary examination was held on July 6 for recruitment to 1753 vacant posts. The candidates who qualified the prelims and main examinations will now have to appear for the interview round.

How to check LIC ADO result 2018-2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the careers section, click on the ‘LIC ADO result’ link

Advertising

Step 3: Zone-wise result link will be available in the pdf file format

Step 4: Download and check your name and roll number

Before joining as a probationer, candidates will be required to give an undertaking to serve LIC for a minimum period of four years from the date of joining (including probationary period) failing which, he/she or his /her heirs, executors, administrators will be liable to pay liquidated damages of Rs 2 lakh only or the sum of amount the Executive Director (Personnel) may prescribe from time to time.

The candidate will have to submit Deed of Indemnity at his/her cost, duly stamped, the stamp value of which will be as applicable to the State in which the deed is executed by the candidate.